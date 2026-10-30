I’LL SEE YOU IN MY DREAMS
Larkin McPhee
One day while hosting his radio program, The Dream Doctor Show, Charles McPhee received a call from a listener wondering if he was slurring his words because he was drunk. He wasn’t, but soon after that he was diagnosed with ALS, the fatal neurodegenerative disease that destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement. His sister, award-winning documentarian Larkin McPhee ’82, was devastated by the news. As she says, “He was my younger brother who spun magic into my existence. He gave me the tools to cherish life. . . .” It became important to her to share Charles with the world after he had left it, which she accomplishes in I’ll See You in My Dreams: A Sister’s Memoir. She writes of their experiences growing up and what made their relationship and sibling love important to her. As a dream expert, Charles worked with people to interpret their dreams, including his sister, helping her develop her voice as a filmmaker. In the end, her portrait of Charles shows his ability to find hope and beauty in life, even as he faced its destruction, and through knowing him, we learn the optimal way to try to live.
AIN’T NOBODY’S FOOL
Martha Ackmann
Dolly Parton was a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actor, playwright, and author, and her death has been mourned by millions. Capturing her essence is not an easy task, but author Martha Ackmann, MA English ’79 has done just that in her biography Ain’t Nobody’s Fool: The Life and Times of Dolly Parton. Although she never interviewed Parton herself, Ackmann read through hundreds of other interviews with the icon as well as numerous books and articles detailing different aspects of her life. The result is a comprehensive look at her childhood years of poverty; the natural musical talent she possessed and the influences of family members on her development as a musician; her Pentecostal faith, which guided her desire to become a singer; and her amazing career and life as she followed what she called “God’s plan” for her. Ackmann purposefully anchors the narrative on Parton’s impoverished upbringing, which led to the grit and determination she showed in her life and served as the “wellspring of her imagination,” as Ackmann says. A lot is already known about the larger-than-life Parton, but this biography provides a smart, fun, well-rounded new look at a legend who left us too soon.
WOMEN SHAPING THE WEST
Lindsay Linton Buk
Wyoming is the 10th-largest state and the least populated and is comprised of vast, wild tracts of untamed land. In her book, Women Shaping the West: Stories from Wyoming, photographer Lindsay Linton Buk ’07 questions not only what can be forged across these stark landscapes but how residents can shape their lives. To find answers and break away from the stereotypical depiction of the West as male dominated, she traveled around Wyoming interviewing women who are breaking new ground in the state. An Eastern Shoshone language preservationist, a backcountry pilot, an abstract painter, and a Supreme Court justice are among the many amazing women she discovered. Using her photography skills, she combines striking portraits with the compelling stories she tells of the energy, resilience, and persistence of these trailblazers who have built lives on their dreams and hard work. While Wyoming may be called the Cowboy State, Buk shows us that bold, impactful women can make their marks and, in turn, be role models for the younger women who follow.
THE BRAT AND THE BULLFIGHTER
Erin O’Malley
In this unique memoir, Erin O’Malley, MA French ’94 tells two parallel coming-of-age stories: one about herself (the Army brat) and one about Artilheiro, a white Lusitano stallion (with bullfighting ancestry). The alternating tales, told from the human and equine perspectives, follow O’Malley as she grows up in the military life, moving often and feeling out of place; and Arty as he grows up on a prestigious Brazilian farm and is sold to a private ranch in California, where he feels as displaced and misunderstood as the Army child. Their paths cross when O’Malley visits the ranch and falls in love with Arty, who she eventually buys. What follows is the tale of a transformative bond that develops as she works tirelessly with the horse to earn his trust and in return finds a loving companion who helps her through a devastating loss. Horse lovers will deeply understand their relationship, but even those readers with little horse experience will relate to the search for belonging, home, and identity, and the way love can change your life.
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