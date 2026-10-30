I’LL SEE YOU IN MY DREAMS

Larkin McPhee

One day while hosting his radio program, The Dream Doctor Show, Charles McPhee received a call from a listener wondering if he was slurring his words because he was drunk. He wasn’t, but soon after that he was diagnosed with ALS, the fatal neurodegenerative disease that destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement. His sister, award-winning documentarian Larkin McPhee ’82, was devastated by the news. As she says, “He was my younger brother who spun magic into my existence. He gave me the tools to cherish life. . . .” It became important to her to share Charles with the world after he had left it, which she accomplishes in I’ll See You in My Dreams: A Sister’s Memoir. She writes of their experiences growing up and what made their relationship and sibling love important to her. As a dream expert, Charles worked with people to interpret their dreams, including his sister, helping her develop her voice as a filmmaker. In the end, her portrait of Charles shows his ability to find hope and beauty in life, even as he faced its destruction, and through knowing him, we learn the optimal way to try to live.