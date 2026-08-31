Editors’ Picks for July and August

CHANNELING MARILYN

Mima Tipper

Author Mima Tipper ’82 is back with another compelling, character-driven young adult novel, Channeling Marilyn. Marilyn is Marilyn Monroe, whose black-and-white afterlife is suddenly interrupted by a glimpse of scarlet red, which is the hat of tall, plus-size Lexa Donovan, a senior in high school. Lexa is in distress after being tapped to play the role of sexy showgirl Cherie, a role once played by Monroe, in the spring production of Bus Stop. Lexa’s lack of confidence and insecurities about her body prompt something in Marilyn, and things take a strange, unexpected turn when Marilyn’s spirit suddenly shows up—in Lexa’s body—ready to help Lexa prepare for her role. Tipper handles the paranormal occurrence with charm and humor. Marilyn is a fully developed character whose story follows as much of an emotional arc as Lexa’s. As Lexa learns how to embrace who she is and how she looks, Marilyn similarly confronts her own dilemmas from unfinished business in her own life. An engaging supernatural coming-of-age story, this novel will have you rooting for both of its protagonists, dead and alive.