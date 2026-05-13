This being spring in Vermont, the weather was unpredictable for the Spring Art Market on May 3, but the rain held off. What wasn’t unpredictable was the creativity that filled the tables in the parking lot next to the Old Stone Mill, the Elizabeth Hackett Robinson ’84 Innovation Hub’s space for student creators, entrepreneurs, and artists. Students had shown up to sell their art, and the variety and beauty of what was available was impressive. Handmade journals, ceramic mugs, linocut prints, and silver and ceramic jewelry, among other creations, covered the tables. In the middle of it all, crepes filled with fruit and covered in whipped cream were being served up and a live band of two was playing nearby.

The idea for an art market had started with Sophie Maris ’26. When she applied to be an intern at the Innovation Hub for her senior year, she was asked by Director Heather Neuwirth Lovejoy ’08 and Associate Director Dana Anderson if she had any ideas for projects that the Hub could support. Maris, who is involved with numerous art-centered student organizations, talked about setting up an opportunity to showcase student art. Lovejoy and Anderson were excited to help her put something together. “We are always trying to find the pieces of the puzzle to get to ‘yes’ with student projects, and it was a joy to create the space and time for Sophie to make something that mattered to her,” says Lovejoy.

Maris explains, “I wanted there to be a place for students to sell their art and build portfolio skills needed to market themselves.” Her idea was to have a winter market before the holidays, so she began contacting students she thought would be interested in participating. She then put out an open call, hanging posters around campus and advertising online. Artists showed up and a successful market took place inside the Old Stone Mill in December. Many of the vendors sold out.

Maris had only planned to do the one market, but students were excited to have another, so she rounded up Addie Shandro ’26 and Olive Lawrence ’26 to help her plan for a spring iteration, and the brainstorming began. Vendors, yes, they thought, but also live music, which was a hit in the winter, and maybe a clothing swap and a food truck. It would be great if it could be outside. They registered their idea with Event Management and the plans took form.

Market Day

Members of the Ceramics Club made up a good number of the vendors at the spring market. On display were beautiful mugs, pitchers, bowls, plates, and vases. Genevieve Gentlesk ’28 had a layout of ceramic earrings at her table, as well as some made of wire. “I’ve been involved in ceramic work since my senior year in high school, but it wasn’t until this winter that I started making earrings. It’s quite rare you find me without a pair of earrings on, so it felt right to design my own,” says Gentlesk. “I’ve really enjoyed being able to express myself creatively through each pair and come up with designs.”

Kendall Clayton ’26 was displaying her handmade journals. Not only does she put them together, but she also makes the paper by hand. “The idea for the journals was inspired by a friend of mine who works at Revolutionary Press just outside of town. He makes paper using old Vermont prison uniforms, and I was really drawn to that process,” says Clayton. “I wanted to try something similar but use recycled materials I could gather myself.” Her method is to shred old homework paper, egg cartons, paper shopping bags, and such and soak them overnight. She then blends it all into a pulp, mixes in water, and uses a screen to form the sheets. They dry overnight, and once the paper is ready, she punches the holes and binds the pages together using sticks and twine.

The food truck idea evolved into the crepe station. Danny Smith ’27 grew up making various types of crepes. Noticing a lack of food being sold at the weekly open mic music event, WOMP, last fall, he talked to the organizers about offering crepes and began selling them each week. A Tree House grant from the Innovation Hub helped him start the business. At the art market, the crepe fillings on the menu included Nutella and fruit, lemon and fruit, warm apple, and apples and Brie. Helper Aurora Tobey ’27 kept track of the orders and stirred the cooking apples, while Smith carefully folded the crepes around the fruit. The Nutella, strawberry, and banana crepe was delicious.

Despite the cool, cloudy day, the atmosphere was festive. Vendors sold their wares, the band Two Shakes of a Lamb’s Tail, with members Sarah Hayward ’28 and Nick Brodie ’27, provided fun live music, and not only students but also local folks took advantage of all that was offered. “I was pleased to have had engagement from the wider community,” says Maris, “as I noticed multiple families stopped by.”

Maris was happy with how the Spring Art Market experience turned out. “It has been a pleasure working with the student artists; the market would not have existed without their excitement and willingness. I am very thankful for the support from Heather and Dana; these art markets have been a highlight of my time at Middlebury.”