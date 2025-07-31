The Economics of Health Care

Two weeks before the 2025 Vermont legislature was about to adjourn in May, Representative Alyssa Black, a Democrat from Essex Town, attended an event at the State House featuring Middlebury students presenting on critical healthcare issues. As the sponsor of a major prescription drug bill hanging in the balance, she was hoping to learn something that might bolster its chances. As it turned out, she found value in all eight of the poster board presentations by students in Professor Jessica Holmes’s Health Economics and Policy course, prompting her to walk straight back to her office to check on the date of Middlebury’s Commencement. “They all presented valuable information on issues our committee was discussing so I wanted to see if I could get all of them back to testify to our committee before graduation,” said Black, chair of the House Committee on Health Care. On May 14, six students worked around their finals schedule to testify before the House Committee on Health Care: Jonathan Brooks ’26 on the impact of private equity in health care; Elinor Keehn ’25, Sarah Holmes ’27, and Lily McGovern ’25 on Vermont hospital price and quality transparency; and Ellie Cady ’25.5 and Maggie Hannis ’25 on lowering prescription drug costs. Black, who called the testimony the best her committee received, added an amendment to H.266 based in part on a proposal by Cady, Hannis, and Pearl Dlamini ’25 calling for a 120 percent cap on physician-administered drug prices. On May 28, the legislature passed the bill capping how much hospitals can charge for specialty drugs to treat cancers and autoimmune conditions. Students based their recommendation on a RAND report and an analysis provided by Tom Weigel, MD, vice president and chief medical officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, showing the state having the nation’s highest prices for outpatient pharmaceuticals. “The students played a key role in moving this legislation forward,” said Weigel, who recommended the 120 percent cap to students. “Their research was sound, their communication was clear, and their presence at the State House came at exactly the right time. Policymakers listened—and I believe their work helped push this across the finish line.”

Creating Healthcare Experts As professor and director of global health and a longtime member of the Green Mountain Care Board—an independent body appointed by the governor to improve healthcare quality and stabilize costs—Holmes is an expert on U.S. and state healthcare policy. She challenged her students to become experts as well by conducting literature reviews, analyzing policy models, interviewing experts, writing papers, and presenting to lawmakers. “My goal was to give students a deep understanding of the U.S. healthcare sector and challenge them to develop evidence-based solutions to Vermont’s most pressing health policy issues,” said Holmes. “The timeline was short and the stakes were high. I am hard-pressed to think of a more realistic setting to hone essential skills in research, cold calling, collaboration, strategic thinking, and persuasive communication.” Student teams of three chose the following eight healthcare challenges based on recommendations from legislators and the Green Mountain Care Board: Vermont Rural Hospital Sustainability

Improving Healthcare Price and Quality Transparency in Vermont

Reference-Based Pricing as a Potential Strategy to Lower Costs in Vermont

Strategies to Lower Prescription Drug Costs in Vermont

The Role of Private Equity in Health Care—What Does Vermont Need to Understand?

Access to Primary Care in Vermont

The Role of AI in Health Care

Vermont Tax Policy to Improve Public Health (tax on alcohol, sugar, etc.) The list of healthcare experts that students interviewed included presidents and CEOs of hospitals, and executives at the National Rural Health Association, Vermont Hospital Association, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield, as well as legislators, lobbyists, and consultants. “I had some ideas I thought were going to be awesome, but then after talking with some of these people I realized it’s just not possible because of X,Y, and Z,” said Hope Shue ’25, a member of the rural hospital team. “It showed me the practical way the world actually works within an industry and legislatively. It also gave me hope as I enter the workforce next year that real human interaction and conversation is still necessary as opposed to just AI providing solutions to things.” Mark Hage, member benefits director at the Vermont-National Education Association, appreciated the background knowledge students brought to his interview about reference-based pricing. “They explained the concept, applied it to Vermont, and argued why it was relevant to health care today and deserves serious consideration,” said Hage. “They covered both the empirical ground and the policy ground, and then bridged those two things together, which is always a challenge. They did their homework.”