Fiddlin’ Around

Imagine a warm spring Vermont evening: supper is over and everyone is sitting on the front porch watching the sun set. Someone picks up a fiddle and begins to play; another family member starts to sing a tune her mother taught her. Everyone relaxes into their porch chairs.

Such an experience is what the Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VSO) hopes to recreate with their latest Jukebox series program, “Porch Songs: Americana Roots,” which explores the deep and diverse roots of American music. Curating and hosting this chamber music series is Matt LaRocca ’02, who serves as the VSO artistic advisor and project conductor. When people think about a VSO concert, they often envision a stage full of talented musicians playing beautiful, evocative classical pieces. LaRocca’s job is to build upon that experience and come up with other unique ways of providing meaningful musical performances from the VSO.

One avenue for LaRocca’s ingenuity has been through the Jukebox series, which has been around about 10 years. “It’s our chamber series and it has a real vibe to it. By design, it’s more laid-back, more intimate,” LaRocca says. For “Porch Songs,” the quartet, playing violins, viola, and cello, will be seated in a tight circle with the audience ringed around them in chairs. One of the four performances is in the Paramount Theater in Rutland, where everyone will be seated on the stage with the rest of the theater empty. “It’s like we’re all having a conversation on stage, a back-and-forth between musicians and the audience. There’s a different type of connection you get with a smaller ensemble, and I really wanted to lean into that. So much of Americana and fiddle music comes from people getting together and making music.”

As LaRocca developed his program, Elise Brunelle, executive director of the VSO, thought it would be great to add another element to augment the “Porch Songs” experience for the audience. She wanted to create a physical display about Vermont folk music to have on stage for audience members to interact with. “It was Matt who told me about the Helen Hartness Flanders Collection some years ago, and that was sitting in my memory when he devised this particular Jukebox concert series with a theme of American folk music.”

The Helen Hartness Flanders Ballad Collection, part of Middlebury’s Special Collections, is one of the most important assemblages of New England folk song and balladry in the country. It all began in the early 20th century when the Committee on Traditions and Ideals of the Vermont Commission on Country Life felt a responsibility to seek out old songs that had been passed down orally through the years in New England and make them available to Vermonters. They asked committee member Helen Flanders if she’d record them, which she began to do in 1930. For a decade she housed her archive of recordings in her home in Springfield, Vermont, but in 1940 the trove became known as the Flanders Ballad Collection and came to live at Middlebury College.