Editors’ Picks for May and June

EVERYTHING IS PHOTOGRAPH

Patricia Albers

Author and art historian Patricia Albers, MA French ’72 has produced another important biography about a major artist whose name may not be instantly recognizable. Everything Is Photograph: A Life of André Kertész is a comprehensive look at the man who has been called “the father of modern photography.” The first full biography of the Hungarian-born photographer, the book chronicles his early interest in the medium, his move to Paris to make a name for himself and his success, his time of poverty and obscurity in New York during WWII, his eventual 1964 retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art, and the years of creative work that followed. Known for being one of the first to use the handheld Leica camera, he became famous for his photos of street life and fleeting human moments. With deep archival research and the use of interviews and previous scholarship, Albers reveals the man behind the camera with empathy but also a clear eye to the flaws behind the mythology Kertész wove around his life. Albers’s expertise in analyzing photographic art also allows her to critique his work with acute visual sensitivity, adding glimpses into Kertész’s internal psychological makeup. The result is a well-rounded look at the complex artist who contributed so much to photographic history.