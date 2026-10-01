A Year in the Makerspace

The Makerspace, located in Johnson Memorial Building, saw more than 100 students complete introductory coursework or project work during the 2025–26 academic year.

Director Daniel Houghton notes that Makerspace students do more than build things; they identify a need or problem, design and refine a prototype (often several) of an object that solves that problem, and then create a final product. He calls this process an “emotional journey” because students often run into unexpected challenges. They discover they have misidentified the problem, for instance, or their initial designs aren’t workable.

“What does it mean that what you thought up first isn’t what you are actually going to make?” Houghton asks. “What tends to happen is what you end up making is so much more delightful and real and impactful than whatever your idea was.”

Take a look at what Makerspace students worked on last year: