Editors’ Picks for November and December

EVERYTHING ALIVE

Molly Johnsen

In 2015, Molly Johnsen, MA English ’14 had a near-death experience when she was hit by a car and sustained severe physical damage to her body. She survived, and as she dealt with the chaotic aftermath, she processed her trauma through writing. In her first book of poetry, Everything Alive, she confronts head on her ordeal by dividing the book into five sections: her experiences of the accident and what followed; what she calls a “letter to her epilepsy”; a reckoning as she figures out how to get through it all and open a door to hope; settling into a new selfhood; and, last, a true culmination expressed in the final poem, “Everything Alive.” The writing is beautiful, honest, wise, and moving as she weaves together her journey from disembodied brokenness to resilient survival through her use of language and words, which are the most important part of reclaiming her life and self.