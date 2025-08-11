Editors’ Picks for July and August

WARBODY

Joshua Howe and Alexander Lemons

Joshua Howe ’02 met Alexander Lemons when Lemons took one of Howe’s classes at Reed College, where Howe is an associate professor of history and environmental studies. Lemons was a Marine Corps scout sniper who served four different tours during the Iraq War. When he dropped out of Howe’s class due to illness, Howe didn’t see him for six years; but upon his return Howe learned about the toxicities Lemons had been exposed to in the war that had spiraled him into severe sicknesses. Having conducted research about toxic metals, Howe was the perfect person to help Lemons tell his story, and together they published Warbody: A Marine Sniper and the Hidden Violence of Modern Warfare. In alternating chapters, Lemons tells about his time in Fallujah and elsewhere during the worst of the Iraq War, and Howe explains with scientific insight the many toxicities affecting Lemons and their potential consequences. Together they challenge how we think about the hidden dangers veterans have been vulnerable to and how we help them recover and become healthy again.