Editors’ Picks for May and April

THE TREE IN ME

Corinna Luyken

Once again, Corinna Luyken ’00 has produced a beautifully illustrated, thought-provoking picture book for young readers. The author of the popular My Heart and The Book of Mistakes, Luyken finds themes that resonate with her audience and couches them in simple language and exquisite art. In The Tree in Me, she likens all that is good about trees and nature with all that is possible within a child and shows children that they can be strong and flexible and connected to others. The natural affinity young people have for nature makes this idea relevant and easily assimilated. While the language is spare and rhythmic, the illustrations are full of the energy and playfulness of children and exude a joyfulness that will be caught up by the young readers who dive into the story.