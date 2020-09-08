Middlebury Magazine

Dispatches

In Isolation in Falls Church, Virginia

The fourth story in a seven-part series: audio portraits created by Middlebury students in the spring of 2020, capturing their initial days of sheltering in place at home.

By Olivia Bravo '20
September 8, 2020

When Middlebury students were sent home last March tasked with finishing the semester remotely, students in Erin Davis’s podcast course received a new assignment: to create audio portraits of their own self-isolation.

Middlebury Magazine and The Middlebury Campus have teamed up to present these stories from the early days of a global pandemic. The Campus has published a podcast episode featuring all seven pieces at one time. We are publishing serially, an episode at a time, with a new piece appearing every few days.

Our fourth episode features Olivia Bravo, reporting from Falls Church, Virginia.

 

 

About Olivia Bravo

Class: Graduated in May 2020

Home: Falls Church, Virginia

Major: Environmental policy with an architecture minor

What she learned while sheltering in place: “I learned how constantly stimulated I am on Middlebury’s campus and how to find solace in the mundane aspects of my home life. For example, making my own coffee every morning allowed for a few extra minutes of calm and gave me a different outlook on the day.”

