The Road(s)

I sat in the front seat of my family’s 2006 Volvo station wagon, examining my mosquito-bitten legs, and started to question my decision to go to Florida. It was January 2021, and I was more than 1,600 miles away from home. When the College had announced that winter term—the first J-term in a COVID-influenced world—would be entirely remote, I decided that I didn’t want to stay at home for another month, but I also didn’t want to return to Vermont, like many of my classmates were doing.

When my friend Oscar Psychas ’21 proposed that a few of us flee southbound to his hometown of Gainesville, Florida, an image of warm air and direct sunlight intrigued me.

This is how I ended up driving from Brunswick, Maine, to northern Florida, picking up friends Adam Blachly ’21.5 and Myles Stokowski ’21.5 along the way. We’d be joining Oscar in Gainesville, all living together in an Airbnb and taking our respective J-term classes remotely. We were all happy to be there, but Oscar was probably the most excited.

Oscar is more passionate about his hometown than most people I know. His love of home has translated into direct action through environmental activism pursuits. In 2018, Oscar, along with seven other young Floridians, sued the state of Florida to protect current and future generations from the intensifying impacts of climate change. That same year, he created a two-week summer program called Young Leaders for Wild Florida to empower young people to get involved in environmental movements locally. Now he serves on the steering committee for the Suwannee-St. John’s chapter of the Sierra Club.

During J-term, I was enrolled in a class called Immersive Journalism, in which we would be discussing ethics in journalism, especially as they related to reporting on vulnerable communities. A large portion of the work in the class involved an independent reporting project. For a while, I was at a loss for how to report a story during the pandemic in a place that was utterly unfamiliar to me.

During the first week, after a Sierra Club meeting that Oscar attended, we went on a walk and he told me about an issue he was working against. It was a road, or rather, several roads. These roads are the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES), now commonly known in opposition circles as the “toll roads to nowhere.” The bill, which authorized the design and construction of three toll roads along 330 miles of western Florida, was passed by the Florida state legislature in 2019.

“It’s a total plutocracy,” Oscar began, before launching into a 20-minute rant that ranged from griping about billionaires to decrying Florida’s underspending on social services.

Though this topic was so much bigger than something I could cover in one month, I was moved by Oscar’s passion and decided I would take it on, no matter the time constraints. I was determined to talk to as many people as I could that month, people from all sides of the issue, and I knew I would require Oscar’s local knowledge and connections. What better way to get to know my new surroundings than to steep myself in a current political issue?