Editors’ Picks for January and February

ON THE ROAD TO LVIV

Christopher Merrill

Poet Christopher Merrill ’79 has published On the Road to Lviv, his odyssey across Ukraine just as the Russian forces were poised to invade in 2022. Part elegy to the late poet Adam Zagajewski, who was born in Lviv; part chronicle of war’s devastation and crimes; and part self-reflection on his own personal connection with Ukraine, Merrill’s poem weaves together what he witnesses on his journey with a meditation on history and a world in crisis. Poet Ilya Kaminsky writes, “Why is it reassuring, I ask myself, that in this terrifying moment when cities are bombed, there is a poet watching, and taking notes, reporting both to the poet before him, and to those who will come after? I find it reassuring, and humbling, yes. For there isn’t merely a documentary voice in these pages, and not merely a shout of just outrage, but also a strangeness, and even wonder at the horror that’s history. What is a poet’s place in moments like this? A poet is like a barometer for the psyche of the nation, Zagajewski’s own mentor, Zbigniew Herbert, once told us. It doesn’t change the weather. But it tells us what the weather is like.”