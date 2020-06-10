Middlebury Magazine

Dispatches, Videos

In the Blink of an Eye

Gone in less than a minute—the middle of June 2019 to the middle of June 2020, as viewed from the rooftop of the Mittelman Observatory.

By Middlebury Magazine Staff
Video by Jonathan Kemp/Mittelman ObservatoryJune 10, 2020

Middlebury’s Mittelman Observatory deploys more than a dozen rooftop cameras around the Vermont campus that provide “critical environmental monitoring capabilities in support of astronomy at Mittelman Observatory as well as other scientific disciplines at Middlebury College.”

The cameras stare, 24/7, bearing witness to the changing seasons in our little corner of Vermont.

A year’s glimpse unspools like a work of art; an immediate takeaway: autumn is beautiful, but boy is it short-lived.

 

 

