Editors’ Picks for January and February

INTO THE ICE

Mark Synnott

Mark Synnott ’93 is the master storyteller of gripping adventures that take place in some of the Earth’s most challenging spots—he held us enthralled in The Impossible Climb and The Third Pole. Now he is back with Into the Ice, an exciting travelogue about his journey through the Northwest Passage in his own fiberglass-hulled boat, an expedition only 400 or so sailors have ever accomplished. Many have perished, and part of Synnott’s story revolves around trying to solve the mystery of what happened to British captain Sir John Franklin and his crew in 1845 during their legendary attempt to traverse the passage. Synnott’s in-depth look along the way at the history of the land, the people who live there today, and the devastating effects of climate change on the Arctic give his narrative a close-up view of a region that has undergone enormous change in the past two centuries. Yet the challenges of exploration remain, and Synnott’s tale of his harrowing and thrilling voyage will keep you entranced as he searches for Franklin’s tomb and battles the hostile environment.