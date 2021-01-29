Middlebury Magazine

Review

Scientific Expression

An illustrated tour of science through the ages.

By Sara Thurber Marshall
January 29, 2021
For those of us who may not have always been engaged science students but who have a genuine curiosity about how the world has evolved, Mary Cruse ’11 has published the perfect book for us and, indeed, anyone with an innate inquisitiveness. An Illustrated History of Science: From Agriculture to Artificial Intelligence explores what human beings have discovered about the physical, earth, and life sciences over the years, and how they have gone about it. In her introduction, Cruse states, “To be human is to wonder…The impulse to ask questions is hardwired into our DNA, and for three hundred millenia, our people have been searching for answers.”

She begins with a section on Ancient History and details the fascinating methods humans used to explore mathematics, medicine, and philosophy from 3,000 BC to the fifth century. Each chapter offers a simple timeline of important events and rich text about the evolving explorations of those topics, from Sumerians practicing geometry and multiplication in 3,000 BC to Bian Que using anesthesia in 300 BC to Aristotle establishing principles of logic through deductive reasoning in the fourth century BC. And that’s just the first section. Cruse organizes the history into six parts, depicting the succession of eras, with different topics presented in each part, from plant science to engineering to genetics. And throughout, the text is accompanied by beautiful illustrations, photographs, and pieces of art from every era.

You could easily enjoy the book by simply reading the captions, or the intriguing insets on single subjects, or the boxes labeled Did You Know? that are found in every chapter. But this is a story that should be savored in its entirety. After all, we humans are an inquisitive species and Cruse’s comprehensive guide through our scientific history will be satisfying for even the most curious among us.

1: Asteroid
As early civilizations observed the world around them, they began to create theories for why and how things happened.
2: Mathematics—Abacus
The abacus was invented between 2700 and 2300 BC, probably by the Babylonians.
3: Medicine—Ancient Egypt
Ancient Egypt was one of the first places to develop advanced medical practices: this papyrus depicts ophthalmic medical treatment.
4: Philosophy—School of Athens
Aristotle and Plato demonstrate their different approaches to philosophy in Raphael’s “The School of Athens.”
5: Geography—Islamic Golden Age
The emphasis on learning and knowledge in the Baghdad House of Wisdom spurred substantial scientific progress during the Islamic Golden Age, positioned as it was on roads between East and West.
6: Plant Science—Neolithic Era
During the Neolithic Era, a revolution in human life took place as hunter-gatherer lifestyles began to give way to settled villages and agriculture.
7: Chemistry—Alchemy
Alchemy was practiced all over the world for centuries and was seen as interchangeable with chemistry.
8: Geology—Sedimentary Rocks
The Earth’s long geological history can be seen in sedimentary rocks, such as these in Cafayate in Argentina.
9: Engineering—Sphynx
Human ingenuity is the thread that weaves the history of engineering together: engineers have been innovating for thousands of years.
10: Physics—Newton
Isaac Newton’s laws of motion explain why objects behave in the way they do when in motion, when still, and when force is applied to them.
11: Brain Science—Mental Health
Although mental health has been misunderstood for much of human history, some thinkers such as Hippocrates identified diseases of the mind as the result of physical causes rather than psychological issues.
12: Computer Science—Grace Hopper
American Grace Hopper developed one of the world’s first compilers: a program that translated a programmer’s written instructions into computer code.
13: Space Programs—Mars
During the Pathfinder mission, scientists obtained valuable information about the surface of Mars.
14: Environment—Climate Change
Climate change is possibly the greatest challenge facing humanity today: the future of science and the future of the planet are deeply interwoven.

