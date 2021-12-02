Editors’ Picks for November and December

BROTHERS ON THREE

Abe Streep

In April 2018, an article appeared in the New York Times Magazine titled “What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For.” It was written by Abe Streep ’04, who had gone to Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana to research and write a story about a basketball team and its winning streak. But the story was about much more than a talented group of teenagers—it was also about a reservation reeling from a spate of suicides over the past year. Following the basketball team gave people something to cheer about, something other than grief to bring them together. Brothers on Three is the book version of the Arlee Warriors story and it follows in particular two of the basketball players, along with their teammates, families, and coaches. Deeply reported and beautifully written, their stories show the courage, strength, and humility these adolescents possess as they strive for success on the basketball court, playing not only for the team but for an entire community.