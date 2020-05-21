Letters We Would Have Published in the Spring Issue

When we hit pause on the print edition of the magazine, it seemed like our robust compendium of reader feedback would be a casualty of the moment; but then we realized it didn’t have to be.

A distinctive feature of our printed magazine is our letters department. Each issue, we offer reader sentiment—discourse on stories, reprimands for editorial miscues (!), responses to previous letters. It’s an opportunity—a commitment, really—to ensure that our relationship is symbiotic. When we hit pause on the print edition of the magazine, it seemed like our robust compendium of reader feedback would be a casualty of the moment; but then I realized it didn’t have to be. Let’s keep the discourse going. Log your comments here on the site at the end of stories. Email me. Write. We’ll keep publishing what you have to say, here in pixels and then again, when the time is right, in print. Bravo I was so touched to read the tribute to Pam Fogg in the winter issue of the magazine. (“A Brilliant Fogg.”) I had the pleasure of working in the alumni office in the early 2000s when the alumni offices were in Meeker House (the old Sig Ep building), and the magazine offices were upstairs on the third floor. I loved wandering up there to see my friends and to see how they put together a quarterly magazine that got rave reviews from the Midd alums and earned many industry awards. Pam—as the title to Matt Jennings’s winter column states—is, indeed, brilliant. She designed a magazine that was gorgeous to look at, to feel, to rifle through, and she brought the Middlebury campus and alumni stories to life! She will be missed, but if this winter’s magazine is any indication, her legacy will live on! Bravo to Pam; congratulations on your retirement. I know you are creating beautiful art no matter where you are or what you are doing. Thank you to Matt for recognizing this amazing woman—her talent and her mark on the Midd community. —Anya Puri Brunnick ’88, Newburyport, Massachusetts Another Interview Tale Calvin Johnson’s letter in the winter 2020 issue describes his encounter with Tim Carey of the Admissions Office who, after a two-and-a-half-hour interview, asked him, “Do you want to come here?” When Johnson replied in the affirmative, Carey handed him an application and told him to fill it out and bring it back the next day. Evidently, that was an indication that Johnson had been admitted. This incident brought mind my experience with Fred Neuberger in the summer of 1962. I had applied to Middlebury in the fall of 1961 from my home in Boulder, Colorado, and had been waitlisted. Since I was coming to visit my grandmother in New Hampshire that summer, I wrote Neuberger and asked him to delay any decision until I had an opportunity to visit the College and interview in person. So, in late June or early July, I arrived on campus and sat with Fred for almost two hours, during which I convinced myself that I had talked my way off the waiting list and into a slot with the Class of 1966. At the end of the interview, I asked Fred what my chances looked like, fully expecting him to admit me on the spot. Instead, he replied, “You will be hearing from us,” or something equally noncommittal. But he must have dictated my acceptance letter shortly after I departed his office, as it arrived at my grandmother’s home in New Hampshire just a day and a half later! —Peter Allen ’66, Providence, Rhode Island Indeed, Not a Lot of Sky Runners Out There I commend you on the superb, inspiring article about Hillary Gerardi ’09 (“The Sky Runner,” winter 2020). Your choice of subject was surprisingly unusual and highly creative. Hillary’s accomplishments and story are vastly different from more commonly recognized alumni achievements (high earnings or attaining a position of distinction in business or government). I highly recommend that you submit the story on Hillary for consideration to the various competitive publication competitions that have previously recognized Middlebury Magazine pieces. —Dan Frederick ’62, Gardendale, Alabama Praising Presidents I thoroughly enjoyed reading “The State of Their Union,” by James Lynch ’16 in the winter issue. I wasn’t as young as Will Bellaimey when I got hooked on presidents and presidential trivia; I was 12 years old. One reason for my interest is that I found out I was born on George Washington’s birthday. The other reason was that my paternal grandfather was a Civil War veteran. At age 12 I was given a board game called Meet the Presidents, which included trivia questions and coins of each chief executive from Washington to Eisenhower. My interest in our presidents has not faded over the years. After I retired from teaching history and Spanish, I still teach a course on the lives of the presidents part time to senior citizens at a community center in Lakewood, California. I agree with Bellaimey that you need to discuss the presidents in chronological order to make the presentations flow naturally. I will say, though, that I noticed an error on page 51. It was not Chester Arthur who could write both Greek and Latin; it was his predecessor, James A. Garfield, who was ambidextrous and wrote the two languages simultaneously. —Gerald Lunderville, MA Spanish ’69, Long Beach, California Wrong One As an alumna from the previous century (1965 to be precise), I always scan the alumni magazine with interest, often impressed with the breadth and depth of the professional interests of my fellow liberal arts graduates. As one who has come in retirement to a great interest in American history, I was particularly intrigued by the article “The State of Their Union” in the winter 2020 issue and looked forward to reading it. Imagine my surprise to discover an egregious factual error in the attribution of ambidextrous Greek and Latin writing to president Chester Arthur, when that prodigious feat should be most definitely ascribed to his predecessor James Garfield, a president whose promising term was so unfortunately cut short by an assassin’s bullet. Chester Arthur, a far less prepossessing fellow, did grow in the office far beyond those who anticipated that he would be merely a party hack holding down a sinecure as vice president. On the other hand, as far as I know, he was never able to write Greek with one hand while writing Latin with the other. Thanks for keeping all of us who had the privilege of spending four years within the walls of ivy connected over the years. —Susan Stitham ’65, Ashland, Oregon An Opposing Viewpoint

In his essay accompanying one of the magazine’s opening “Scenes” in the winter issue, Aidan Acosta ’20 presents the central figure of his fine photograph, The Girl with the Rainbow Umbrella, as “symbol for . . . equality rising above exclusion.” Equally valid, however, might be the view that the protester in the photo represents the troubling tendency on campuses today to disrupt the free speech of speakers whose opinions we dislike. If colleges and universities are to fulfill their purpose, surely they must guide students to understand and accept the principle of open discussion even, or especially, when the subject is taboo or “politically incorrect.” Otherwise, it will continue to be fashionable for the miseducated to shout out and shut down anyone with whom they disagree. Instead, students would be well advised to study the issues and positions advocated by controversial speakers in order to challenge them with respectful, reasoned, and cogent argument during the Q&A. That would have a far greater, more productive impact than brandishing placards. The inability of protesters, both within and beyond Acosta’s photo, to prevent Steve Bannon from speaking at the Oxford Union may signal an auspicious moment—one that contrasts sharply with the appalling lapse of civil engagement three years ago when Charles Murray tried to speak on the Middlebury campus. That Bannon had to circumvent a blockade, arrive in an armored police van, and be escorted into the building by multiple guards indicates, however, that more lessons need to be learned. —George Viglirolo, MA English ’71, Brookline, Massachusetts Not a Dean vs. Student Confrontation I well remember the 1962 Mud Slide event which occurred during a townwide power outage (“Short Story,” winter 2020). Students did discover the fun of sliding down Stewart Hall’s mud hill. Unfortunately, broken glass left by workmen the previous summer while refurbishing the building began to emerge in the mud. The arrival of injured students at the infirmary with slashed “backsides” prompted Dean Reynolds to call me as Mountain Club president to see if we had a portable generator. Hence the diversion of activities to an impromptu street dance in front of Starr Hall. The music I recall was provided by a group of DKE brothers on a trailer lent by a local farmer. I believe the band leader the following summer drove a war surplus Army DUKW amphibious vehicle to South America. —Chris White ’63, Bucksport, Maine More on Words