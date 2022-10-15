Editors’ Picks for September and October

FORTY POEMS FOR FORTY POUNDS

Trish Dougherty

Heartwarming, poignant, and often very funny, the poems in this collection by Trish Dougherty, MA English ’22 are universally relatable in their personal messages. Many of the poems describe the worries and self-flagellation often associated with trying to lose weight, yet Dougherty doesn’t instill a sense of futility in her work. There is an underlying, subtle strength throughout her reflections and humor prevails as can be seen in the asterisk associated with the book’s title: The poems are “to be read by the refrigerator light.” What she does do is create community by showing that many people go through the same experiences in their connections to food, which can be negative but also positive at times. She assures us that “you are not alone,” and we feel it in her words. And in the end, by the time you reach her 40th poem, you realize her message is not that there is always a happy ending but that each person must find their own way of living within their own skin—and she wishes you well.