Editors’ Picks for November and December

OUT AT THE PLATE

Lynn Ames

Her name may not be as well-known as his, but in 1960, Sports Illustrated called Dot Wilkinson “the female Yogi Berra.” Lynn Ames (known as Amy Colodny ’82 at Middlebury) met Wilkinson in 2010, when she did an on-camera TV interview with the world-famous softball player for the Lynn Ames Show. Their meeting was the beginning of a long friendship, during which Wilkinson shared her life story with Ames and Ames wrote it all down to produce the book Out at the Plate: The Dot Wilkinson Story. Ames covers Wilkinson’s incredible athletic success, especially as part of the three-time-world-champion PBSW Phoenix Ramblers softball team from 1933 to 1965—but Wilkinson’s story, as Ames points out, “is in the details.” As a young woman in the world of sports, Wilkinson showed a grit and determination to be the best at what she undertook and to live her personal life on her own terms. The engaging story that unfolds not only takes you through the history of one of the greatest athletes of the 20th century, but introduces you to Wilkinson’s softer side, her antics, her humor, her resilience, and the love she had for teammates and friends. You’ll wish you could have met her yourself—reading this book is the next best thing.