Editors’ Picks for November and December

OF BEARS AND BALLOTS

Heather Lende

Heather Vuillet Lende ’81 has written several entertaining books about the people and events of Haines, Alaska, and with Of Bears and Ballots, she turns her lens on the political side of the small town. After the election of 2016, Lende was moved to become involved in local politics and won an election as an assembly member. She soon learned that small-town politics are not as uncomplicated as they might seem, but rather can reflect larger issues playing out in our nation even though what the assembly tackles is particular to Haines: like debates about the expansion of the fishing boat harbor and a matter of how to stop bears from rifling through garbage on Main Street. Lende’s humorous, compassionate narrative blends tales about quirky citizens, a strong yet sometimes divisive community, and the politics of a borough assembly at work.