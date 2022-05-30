Editors’ Picks for May and June

MUSIC FROM THE ACCIDENT

John Colpitts

In 2018 John Colpitts ’95 was riding in a taxi in Los Angeles when it was rear-ended so hard the car behind ploughed through to the back seat where Colpitts was sitting. He lived, but his recovery was long and hard, and he wondered if he’d be able to play music again. In the end, he felt it was inevitable that he turn the experience into some form of art. Working on new music helped Colpitts push through his recovery, and he realized his creations could become a new album. The result is Music from the Accident. Comprising three movements, the album covers the different stages of Colpitts’s recovery, from stasis to small shaky steps to mobility. As stated by independent record label Thrill Jockey, “The album’s subtle minimalism provides a perfect analogue for Colpitts’s journey to recovery: each repetition or delicate shift in tone and texture is almost imperceptible and yet an important step towards the album’s conclusion.” Producing the album has clearly been an important step in the next chapter of Colpitts’s musical career.