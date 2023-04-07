Editors’ Picks for March and April

A LITTLE BIT OF LAND

Jessica Gigot

In her heartwarming, soul-searching memoir, Jessica Gigot ’01 tells the tale of how she became one of the few women farmers in the Skagit Valley of Washington State. A biology major at Middlebury, she found after graduating that she wanted to become more connected to the natural world. She became fascinated with farming and food systems and spent time during her 20s learning about both as a farm intern and graduate student in horticulture. Her quest led her to her own small farm, where she began growing vegetables and raising sheep. Her journey over the past 20 years has been full of hard work, with its rewards and setbacks, and she says she wrote her book “to unpack” why she chose this route. Along the way, she has learned much about a woman’s place in a male-dominated industry and about sustainability, economics, and health in our food systems. Working on her farm and being so close to nature has taught her a lot about herself and her place on this earth, which may be the most valuable lesson of all.