Editors’ Picks for March and April

REPUBLIC OF WRATH

James A. Morone

Over the past couple of decades, politics has increasingly taken on an us-versus-them mentality, Jim Morone ’73 tells us in his introduction to Republic of Wrath: How American Politics Turned Tribal, from George Washington to Donald Trump. Divisiveness in the political world is nothing new, but Morone set out to discover, through an illuminating look at the history of politics, how things have changed over time and how we have gotten to where we are today. Early leaders deplored political parties, yet parties formed; partisanship was messy, with party members reaching out to various groups on the power margins. The difference today is that party lines are much clearer and cleanly divided, giving each side a tribal intensity. Through his comprehensive, detailed account of America’s political story, Morone asks the questions, what warnings lie buried in the past and where should we go next? With the knowledge of where we came from, we might be able to build a more robust and productive future.