Editors’ Picks for July and August

WINDOWS

Mark Dornblaser

The genesis for the book Windows came to Mark Dornblaser ’84 while he was gazing out an airplane window at the world below. He is a photographer and poet, and he has combined the two in this thoughtful and engaging collection of poetry and photography. Looking out through the window of his own experiences, he writes about the universal themes of life that bind humans together, such as love, loss, regret, growing older, growing wiser, finding and keeping hope. We each have our own windows to look through from where we are in life, and it’s self-affirming to find our feelings reflected in someone else’s experiences. These poems are accessible and relatable, and the photographs add a beautiful visual component to them. The book is divided into the six chapters of Windows, Love and Loss, Evolution, Beauty, Moments, and Home, and readers will find reasons to connect to the thoughts and emotions presented in each, through both the written word and the images.