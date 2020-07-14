Editors’ Picks for July and August

BEOWULF

Trans. by Andrew B. F. Carnabuci

Andrew Carnabuci ’06 approaches his translation of Beowulf, arguably the first great work in the English literary canon, with a deliberate process in order to let the poem be read as it is meant to be read. He follows three guiding principles: first, he attempts to stay true to the Anglo-Saxon language it was written in during the eighth century—a language already archaic at the time—by carefully choosing words to preserve the artificial diction of the poem; second, he preserves the meter of the work, which he says is intricately alliterative and written in two halves with a break; and third, he emphasizes that the language is Anglo-Saxon, derived from Northern and Germanic languages and not from Latin roots. The result is an important new look at this enigmatic heroic-elegiac poem, which has elicited many studies and translations over the years.