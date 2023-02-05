Editors’ Picks for January and February

THE FAMILY COMPOUND

Liz Parker

In her second novel, Liz Parker ’07 once again tackles all the complexities and challenges of family dynamics that she handled so well in All Are Welcome, her first novel. When the patriarch and owner of a family compound suddenly dies too young at 70, five cousins must decide what to do about the family property they have inherited. Each one comes to the table with their own set of issues and motivations, and making agreements is anything but easy. As the drama unfolds, the power of family to infuriate and hearten plays out in their relationships, and the five realize they must rely on one another if they have any hope of holding onto their inheritance and all the memories it contains. Telling each chapter from a different cousin’s voice, Parker fleshes out the characters’ circumstances and needs, and her sympathetic portrayals lend an authenticity to the struggles the five face to come to consensus.