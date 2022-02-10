Editors’ Picks for January and February

BE STRAIGHT WITH ME

emily e. dalton

In this tender and openly frank memoir in verse, Emily Dalton ’14 traces a relationship that begins her sophomore year at Middlebury and grows into a nonconforming romantic journey. She meets Max, who has come out as gay, and what is seemingly an antagonistic start to their relationship slowly blossoms into friendship, then snowballs into physical love. Poignant reflections from her childhood are interspersed throughout the story, showing how she has come to be who she is and how Max helps her believe in herself. Written as poetry but reading like a novel, the story examines gender identity, sexuality, self-doubt, redemption, and what it means to love. While the relationship Dalton has with Max is unconventional and blurs societal boundaries, the experiences she has and feelings they evoke are universal—they may make you remember your own first true love with all its joy and complexity.