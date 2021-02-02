Editors’ Picks for January and February

GARNER’S QUOTATIONS

Dwight Garner

Writer and book critic Dwight Garner ’88 has been collecting sentences for over 40 years and putting them in a commonplace book. He has saved what he says are “lines that made me sit up in my seat; lines that jolted me awake.” The quotes come from stories, poems, music, movies, or overheard conversations, savored and written down. Now he has published a selection of them, for others to enjoy, with his book Garner’s Quotations: A Modern Miscellany. And although, in his commonplace book, he organizes his discoveries in categories for reference, in this book he has included each sentence by what he says is “feel.” In fact, he says, “I’ve tried to let the comments speak to one another and perhaps throw off unexpected sparks.” The quotes run from the irreverent to the literary and you are bound to find ones that make you sit up and take notice. Or just laugh out loud.