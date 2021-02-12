In the Line of Fire

More than two decades of fighting fires on the West Coast have not lessened the jolt Andy Bozzo ’94 feels when his cell phone rings. The Contra Costa County fire captain knows that every second counts as he responds to the latest emergency.

“I don’t want to downplay the mental aspect of this profession,” Bozzo says. “But there is a very real physical reaction in regard to anxiety and stress hormones.”

Working in Antioch, a city of about 125,000 people in Northern California, Bozzo has learned how to pace his emotions based on the calls that come in, which include medical emergencies and rescues as well as fire calls. But knowing that lives could be on the line is enough to cause palpitations. And there is always the unexpected upon arriving on the scene, especially when it’s a structure fire. The dangers are real, but the allure of firefighting began early for Bozzo, and while it took some time to get to this point, the appeal of the profession was a part of his life.

When he was five years old, while living on the back side of the Santa Cruz mountains, Bozzo witnessed the mountains around his home in out-of-control flames. He watched all day as crews fought the blaze. “I remember being fascinated by all the equipment that was being used to fight this fire.”

Bozzo never forgot that moment but it wasn’t until his senior year at Middlebury that he circled back to his fascination with wildfires. He was in the class Plant Ecology with Visiting Assistant Professor Kristina Jones, and they were learning how during low-intensity fires, cones open up to release seeds that enrich the soils in forests. They began discussing fire succession and he discovered that fire science and fire ecology were real topics. He thought, “Can I write about this? I think I want to write about this!” The professor encouraged him to pursue his thesis on the topic. “I didn’t know at the time I was going to become a firefighter, but it was a great suggestion by my professor.”

Bozzo pursued his love of sciences after graduation, teaching at the middle school in Monterey, California, and enrolling at San Jose State University in 1998 to begin a master’s in environmental science. That summer he took a seasonal job with CAL Fire in Monterey County, partly to help pay for school but also because he really wanted to do it. He fell in love with the job and began working toward becoming a full-time firefighter.

While Bozzo works in a rural community, firefighters are one big team that are often asked to leave their comfort zones to help fight fires out of their region. That became a monthly expectation during last year’s summer months in California. The two days on, four days off no longer applied for firefighters. At one point, Bozzo remained on a shift for deployment for 14 straight days.

“It’s not forced, we’re eager to go,” Bozzo said. “When a region needs help, word gets out. I was in Napa for seven days at the LNU Complex fire. We’re in a new era of firefighting because of climate change. To witness this kind of fire behavior is huge. We’ve been off the charts. It’s become a lot more unpredictable.”

Such as the time frame in which a fire can surge out of control, especially with the type of materials that are currently being used as furniture in homes. Bozzo estimates that a structure fire will double in size in 30 seconds.

“The tone of the voice in a dispatcher can often tell you it’s more of a dire threat. Your life’s on the line. It can be a very scary experience. I’ve experienced that a few times where it got dicey. That’s where teamwork really comes into play.”

Bozzo likens that teamwork to what he experienced playing sports at Middlebury. In particular, he recalls walking onto and making the lacrosse team as a fifth-year senior with no experience. “It was an incredible time. Replicating the teamwork on that lacrosse team is a huge order. But these fire moments come really close.”

“Having each other is a critical element to the job,” Bozzo said. “That camaraderie between your crew and battalions is very supportive in terms of decompressing. We spend an enormous amount of time training. Trusting each other is paramount. Having that telepathy, knowing what each other’s tendencies are. You have to fit naturally. It’s about understanding your role. It’s a sense of timing, effort, and attitude. It’s that bond we have as a crew. We’re tight and I’m lucky I have this type of profession.”