The Invisible Man Emerges from Vermont

“It all began,” Ralph Ellison wrote, “during the summer of 1945, sitting in a barn in Waitsfield, Vermont, where I was on sick leave from service in the merchant marine.”

Ellison was speaking about starting work on Invisible Man, his classic novel of African American social and intellectual experience—and of human experience, period—at midcentury. It was published in 1952 and won the National Book Award for fiction the following year.

Invisible Man is among the tent poles of American literature. In 1988 the Modern Library ranked it 19th on its list of the 100 best English-language novels of the 20th century. Barack Obama modeled his memoir, Dreams from My Father, on Ellison’s novel.

It tells the story of a nameless young black man from the South who is expelled from a black college and moves to New York City. He becomes a spokesman for “the Brotherhood,” a group working to improve conditions in Harlem. Amid queasy-making violence and unrest, the narrator flees to an underground coal bin. He relates his story, he says, for this reason among others: “Who knows but that, on the lower frequencies, I speak for you?”

How did Ellison, the young Harlem intellectual, end up sitting in the open doorway of a barn in the Green Mountains, the fields spread out before him, bumblebees and butterflies making their presence felt, beginning to type his masterpiece? The story was first fully told in Arnold Rampersad’s landmark 2007 biography of Ellison. A new book, The Selected Letters of Ralph Ellison, edited by John F. Callahan and Marc C. Conner, adds a lot of grainy detail to the picture. Reviewing the book for the New York Times back in December, I found Ellison’s letters to be a deep pleasure to read.

The grandson of slaves, Ellison (1914–1994) was born in Oklahoma City. His father, who delivered ice and coal, died when Ellison was three. His mother worked odd jobs to hold the family together. Ellison attended Tuskegee University in Alabama, where he played the trumpet and thought he might become a composer. In 1936 he moved to Harlem and fell in with a bohemian crowd that included Langston Hughes and Richard Wright. He slowly turned toward writing and editing.

Ellison first traveled to Vermont in May of 1943. He was a guest at the Waitsfield farm of John and Amelia Bates, a mixed-race couple he’d met through Wright. Ellison helped them renovate their 18th-century house when he wasn’t trout fishing or writing book reviews. He wasn’t yet working on a novel.

Ellison liked Vermont so much that he returned two years later, in August of 1945, along with his wife, Fanny. He wanted to escape the oppressive Manhattan summer and work on the project that was taking over his every waking thought. The couple took a train from Grand Central to Montpelier. When the woman they’d hired to drive them to Waitsfield failed to appear, they took a cab to the farm.

The mountain air revived them. “We sleep far longer than we’d ever think of doing in the city: and our appetites have increased as though in place of normal human stomachs, we have suddenly unfurled cotton-sacks instead.” The Ellisons’ appetites grew hearty, but food was a problem. The nearest proper grocery store, Ellison complained, was 18 miles away. He asked a friend to send coffee (“Maxwell House preferred, but any brand is acceptable”) and “as much sharp American cheese as possible.” Still, he wrote: “I guess you can see we like it here.”

They found the landscape intensely beautiful. Ellison wrote to a friend about birch trees that “show like girls in light summer dresses through the more somber dark green dresses of the spruce and pine.” Writing to friends back in New York, his descriptions of Vermont’s landscape were often lightly eroticized and occasionally a bit windy. “I’m told that there is quite a lot of incest in these mountains, the sign of a region gone to seed, a frontier exhausted and abandoned, but also influenced, perhaps, by the fact that everywhere one looks it is possible to imagine huge maternal women, such as Gulliver saw in his travels, reclining languidly, with their smooth mountainous breasts, nipples erect, to the hungry lips of the clouds.”

Most importantly, with few distractions, work on Invisible Man went well. He wrote to Wright: “I write so much more freely here in the country. Harlem is killing me, I know that now. There my emotions are pulled in a thousand directions before I can have coffee in the morning.” He added: “When the poison of Harlem mixes with this pure mountain air, anything’s apt to come out of my typewriter.” This beautiful letter concluded: “I want to go out there on that mountain with the farm against its slope and scream like an eagle screams.”

There’s a comic scene in Ellison’s letters from August 1945, when he and Fanny attend a square dance in a nearby town. Ellison deplored the music, which he found to be so anemic that it “demanded a stethoscope to find its pulse.” Vermonters, he noticed, couldn’t dance: “for the most part they simply hopped about uncouthly.”

Less comically, he found those in attendance to be “a seedy, washed-out stock,” “sick from inbreeding and malnutrition.” He wrote: “They are a friendly people, despite their New England dourness; and in spite of their wrecked appearance, here and there in the bearing and expression of some farmer or his wife you can see peeping through” signs of “gentility and sensitivity.”