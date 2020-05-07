Wait, Is That Venus Williams?

A few weeks ago, a video began making the rounds of social media: a young woman wearing a blue hoodie with “Middlebury Tennis” emblazoned on the front appeared to be standing on a tennis court with . . . Venus Williams?

Hit “play” on the video, and you learn that the young woman is, indeed, a member of the Panther women’s tennis team; her name is Amanda Frank, and she is a first-year from south Florida. And yep, that is, indeed, Venus Williams.

In the two-minute video, Frank interviews Williams, introducing the tennis superstar as a potential Panther recruit. It’s fun. It’s funny. And it left us wondering—how in the hell did this come about? So we reached out to Amanda Frank, and this is what she had to say.

Before we start talking about the video, I’m going to ask the most obvious question: How did you come to be standing face-to-face with Venus Williams on a tennis court?!

My old coach from high school used to be Venus’s hitting partner and is friends with her current coach, who lives in Miami. About a month and a half ago, Venus’s coach was looking for a private court where she might be able to play in case the courts in south Florida started shutting down because of COVID-19. Her coach connected with my dad and asked if he and Venus could come and play at our court. Now she comes nearly every day at 4:30 to play! It’s been incredible getting to watch her and getting to know her—from a distance, of course!

Though it’s one thing to see Venus every day at your house and something else entirely to propose the idea of a video like this one.

Ha. Yeah, of course. At first, my dad and I would simply joke with each other about the idea of Venus Williams playing D-III tennis for Middlebury; we’d laugh at the thought of asking her what got her interested in Midd and specifically what about Middlebury did it for her.

After a few weeks, I got to know her little by little, and I discovered she has a terrific sense of humor. I got the feeling that we could have some fun with the idea of an interview. And she agreed! Now she asks me every day if I have heard back from Middlebury Admissions!