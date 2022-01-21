Poetry, In Exile

After fleeing civil unrest in her native Venezuela, a Middlebury Institute graduate student turned to poetry to help make sense of it all.

When Marianna Guédez Forgiarini , a graduate student in translation and localization management at the Middlebury Institute, fled her native Venezuela in the wake of civil unrest eight years ago, she wrestled with feelings of uncertainty and dislocation. As a way to work through the pain and confusion, she turned to poetry, a hobby she had always enjoyed; over time she had crafted a collection of poems, many of which now make up her memoir in verse: Desde el Exilio: A Collection of Poems from the Exile.” The first half of the collection is written in her native Spanish. The poems are short—just a few lines each—and arranged sparingly on the page, accented with simple but evocative images drawn by a Venezuela-based illustrator who remains anonymous over fears of retaliation by the Venezuelan government. The second half is an English translation of the first, through which Guédez hopes to reach a U.S. audience. She would like her poetry not only to educate Americans about what Venezuela was and what it has become, but to impress on them the fragility of democracy and the responsibility of civic engagement.

Guédez recalls a privileged upbringing with her parents, both university professors, and her sister in the city of Mérida—“in the mountains, very beautiful.” But under populist Hugo Chávez, elected in 1999, the country became overdependent on its abundant oil revenues. With a decline in oil prices and the rise of autocratic leader Nicolás Maduro after Chavez’s death in 2014, the country suffered an economic crisis marked by hyperinflation and shortages of food and medicine. Antigovernment protests were met with violence. In the first poem of her collection, Guédez describes her childhood as “a garden of hopes and unlocked doors.” It’s a stark contrast to her later life in Venezuela. “We were living in a beautiful house that my parents built,” she says. “And when the protests started happening, I would hear shooting from my house, in one of the most beautiful neighborhoods. And people screaming.” In 2014, she graduated from the University of the Andes as valedictorian, with a baccalaureate and two bachelor’s degrees: literature in classical studies and languages, and literature in Spanish and linguistics. By then, she says, “the people were basically in the streets screaming for freedom. Maduro took the power completely through fraud by manipulating electoral power.” “The only thing I knew,” she says, “was that I couldn’t stay,” though it meant leaving her family, who chose to remain. Becoming one of nearly six million people to flee Venezuela in recent years, Guédez moved to the U.S. and enrolled in an ESL program (she spoke no English at the time) and other classes, gaining permanent resident status through a university green card lottery.