In Isolation in South Royalton, Vermont

Emily: Hey, what’s going on? It’s Em Ballou, sleeper by day and student by night and you’re listening to “Hungry? Or just bored?”— my audio self-portrait for the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Over the past few months, I’ve really enjoyed listening to podcasts and I would even call myself a podcast person now. I’m so inspired by a range of creative people, such as

Emily: Thanks to social isolation and the whole COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve had a lot of time to do nothing but listen to podcasts. Although I almost lose myself in the stories and conversation recorded all these sessions, I really can’t help but think about my friends and how much better it would be if I was hearing their voices talking to me instead.

Emily: It’s hard living back in my childhood home with my family. I’m really grateful for the time we’re having together, but the novelty of that has definitely worn off. It’s really, really difficult to be an adult in a house where you were a child before. Your parents are still trying to parent you, kind of like how they were four or five, 10 years ago. It’s almost like you’re still a high schooler trying to have a grown-up life, but not being able to leave yet. Speaking of almost, I’m sick of almost. I haven’t managed to fill all this time in quarantine with anything much of substance: just a lot of baking, eating, crying, sleeping, you know.

All I have is an abundance of almost. I’m almost in touch with my friends, but FaceTime and Zoom don’t quite bridge the gap. I’m almost learning to play harmonica. My home is almost private, but a small house with thin walls and filled with four adults and a dog is almost claustrophobic. Kind of. I’m almost getting back into listening to music. It’s the happy songs I would dance to with my friends that make me the most sad.

I’m almost done unpacking from abruptly moving home two months ago, so my room is almost clean. I’m almost done with finals and I’m almost done with junior year. I’ve actually been procrastinating this project because once this is done, that means my school year is officially over, and I don’t want that. Some days, some hours, I’m almost happy. Others, I’m almost angry. I’m almost relaxed. I’m almost always anxious. I’m almost living. I’ve realized that almost is this weird foggy reality between what isn’t and what wants to be. No matter how full I try to make my days, they just can’t be filled up.

I think I’ve realized that quarantine and being socially isolated is the quintessence of almost. It’s this blurred actuality, and this period of quarantine is just like the period of falling after jumping or falling off a cliff. We’re all plummeting in search of whatever reality is next to come, and some of us want to dive head first into what comes after quarantine. Yet some are desperately grappling at the face of the cliff in hopes of getting back to life before the fall.

I miss my friends. I miss Midd. I miss being able to just go be outside and hang out with people and see people and hear people and I can’t wait for the brighter days ahead. In the meantime, I think I’m going to go out to the kitchen and find a snack now.

