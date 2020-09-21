In Isolation in Middlebury, Vermont

When Middlebury students were sent home last March tasked with finishing the semester remotely, students in Erin Davis’s podcast course received a new assignment: to create audio portraits of their own self-isolation.

Middlebury Magazine and The Middlebury Campus have teamed up to present these stories from the early days of a global pandemic. The Campus has published a podcast episode featuring all seven pieces at one time. We are publishing serially, an episode at a time, with a new piece appearing every few days.

Our fifth episode features Olivia Green, reporting from Middlebury, Vermont.

About Olivia Green

Class: Graduated in May 2020

Home: Chappaqua, New York

Spring 2020 Residence: Middlebury, Vermont

Major: Psychology

What she learned while sheltering in place: “During isolation, our self-proclaimed ‘quarantine crew’—five seniors who were living off campus—would go on walks around town, play soccer after dinner, improve our die skills, etc. These things made me learn to love and appreciate the small moments in life. I have also learned that I am not as good as I thought I was at Mario Kart.”