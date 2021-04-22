Down on the Farm

One of the things Katharine DeLorenzo enjoys most about her farm—besides the animals, of course—is connecting other people to the experience. Returning home recently after a day at work, she walked into her small barn next to the house. A young man was sitting on some straw in the corner of the goat pen, a baby goat on his lap. He looked up at her and said, “This is the best day of my life.”

The young man was a friend of one of DeLorenzo’s field hockey players. DeLorenzo is the head coach of the field hockey team at Middlebury, as well as the assistant director of athletics. And as of a little over a year ago, she can also be called a farmer, something she has aspired to all her life.

Though she grew up mainly in Virginia, every year when summer vacation began, DeLorenzo and her family would move for three months to their camp on Lake Carmi in Franklin, Vermont, near where her father had grown up in the northwestern corner of the state. And four or five days of every week would find DeLorenzo four miles away at the Gates dairy farm, helping out.

“Being there, I never thought about being anywhere else. The hay-cutting and -stacking weeks were a blast because I was outside with everybody filling a wagon, unpacking a wagon, and getting it up into the loft. And I loved the calf barn. If chores were done, people would just find me sitting in there.” DeLorenzo particularly enjoyed the trench milking parlor. “The cows walk in a half level above you. You read the tag number, look at how much grain they get, pull the cable, and that much grain goes in their bowl and they eat, and you clean them off. I felt like I was contributing something of value.”

So what in particular about that experience made DeLorenzo always yearn to have a farm of her own? “I have to first say it must be the way I feel and connect with animals when I’m with them. I feel like I’ve always been kind of an old soul, and it connects you to all past times, especially having sheep and chickens and goats and dogs. I love the way they fit into the context of the world as it’s been lived.” In the 1800s in Vermont, sheep farming was the mainstay of agriculture.

Living in Vermont was always the goal for DeLorenzo, although she worked as a head coach in Ohio at Oberlin and New York at Skidmore. When the job at the College came up, she jumped at the chance to work and live in Middlebury. She and her husband, Gene, bought a house in the Buttolph Acres development, close to town and schools, where they raised their sons and DeLorenzo developed a successful field hockey program at Middlebury.

But after Gene, a longtime coach himself who had recently worked at the College as a nightwatchman, retired in 2018, they began to think about selling their home in town. Going for a drive one day, they were headed down Route 30 when suddenly both their heads swiveled right as they passed a beautiful old farmhouse. “Is that place still for sale?” they asked, looking at each other. Just a few months later, they closed on the house.

For the first time in years, DeLorenzo’s dream of someday running her own small farm seemed doable. “Buying the house in the country just blew the doors off of thinking creatively, and things that had been lying dormant and not been possible since I had been an adult suddenly were. And as soon as something’s possible,” she adds with a laugh, “then it’s probable.”