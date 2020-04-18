The two talk about what it’s like to attend classes via Zoom, the surreal nature of navigating a near-empty campus, and the decision made by the SGA to donate a significant portion of its reserve funds to support the student emergency fund and staff wage continuity.
A (Virtual) Visit with Kenshin Cho ’20
Laurie Patton chats with the political science major and SGA treasurer, who has been unable to return to his native Tokyo.
By Middlebury Magazine Staff
April 18, 2020
