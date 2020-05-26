The performance, produced by Chris Spencer, was debuted at the conclusion of the Class of 2020’s Special Celebration on Sunday, May 24.
We challenged anyone to watch and not get a little misty-eyed.
Current students, alumni of all ages, parents, faculty, and staff come together to sing Middlebury's alma mater "Walls of Ivy."
