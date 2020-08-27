In Isolation in Brookline, Massachusetts, and Warren, Vermont

When Middlebury students were sent home last March tasked with finishing the semester remotely, students in Erin Davis’s podcast course received a new assignment: to create audio portraits of their own self-isolation.

Middlebury Magazine and The Middlebury Campus have teamed up to present these stories from the early days of a global pandemic. The Campus has published a podcast episode featuring all seven pieces at one time. We are publishing serially, an episode at a time, with a new piece appearing every few days.

Our third episode features Ben Rivitz, reporting from Brookline, Massachusetts, and Warren, Vermont.

About Ben Rivitz

Class: Graduated in May 2020

Home: Brookline, Massachusetts

Major: Economics

What he learned while sheltering in place: “I really like to cook!”