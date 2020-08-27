Middlebury Magazine

In Isolation in Brookline, Massachusetts, and Warren, Vermont

The third story in a seven-part series: audio portraits created by Middlebury students in the spring of 2020, capturing their initial days of sheltering in place at home.

By Ben Rivitz '20
August 27, 2020

When Middlebury students were sent home last March tasked with finishing the semester remotely, students in Erin Davis’s podcast course received a new assignment: to create audio portraits of their own self-isolation.

Middlebury Magazine and The Middlebury Campus have teamed up to present these stories from the early days of a global pandemic. The Campus has published a podcast episode featuring all seven pieces at one time. We are publishing serially, an episode at a time, with a new piece appearing every few days.

Our third episode features Ben Rivitz, reporting from Brookline, Massachusetts, and Warren, Vermont.

 

About Ben Rivitz

Class: Graduated in May 2020

Home: Brookline, Massachusetts

Major: Economics

What he learned while sheltering in place: “I really like to cook!”

