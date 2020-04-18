A (Virtual) Visit with Kenshin Cho ’20

In this special season of Midd Moment, Laurie Patton checks in with members of the Midd community to talk about how they are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this first episode, Dr. Mark Peluso, Middlebury's director of health services, shares the moment he first heard the word “COVID-19,” and when he realized the College would have to take big steps to help flatten the curve.

By Middlebury Magazine Staff

