In Isolation in Falls Church, Virginia

When Middlebury students were sent home last March tasked with finishing the semester remotely, students in Erin Davis’s podcast course received a new assignment: to create audio portraits of their own self-isolation.

Middlebury Magazine and The Middlebury Campus have teamed up to present these stories from the early days of a global pandemic. The Campus has published a podcast episode featuring all seven pieces at one time. We are publishing serially, an episode at a time, with a new piece appearing every few days.

Our fourth episode features Olivia Bravo, reporting from Falls Church, Virginia.

About Olivia Bravo

Class: Graduated in May 2020

Home: Falls Church, Virginia

Major: Environmental policy with an architecture minor

What she learned while sheltering in place: “I learned how constantly stimulated I am on Middlebury’s campus and how to find solace in the mundane aspects of my home life. For example, making my own coffee every morning allowed for a few extra minutes of calm and gave me a different outlook on the day.”